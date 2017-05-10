Council approves budget; tax rate debate coming

The Cleveland City Council had a busy day Monday, meeting with Bradley County Commission members for a joint luncheon, then returning to the municipal building to approve the city's fiscal CLEVELAND FIRE CHIEF Ron Harrison, left, and Jeff Davis of the city's human resources department, displayed this sign at Monday's City Council meeting. The sign will be displayed at the new Tom Rowland Interchange near the new Spring Creek Industrial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.