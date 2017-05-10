Council approves budget; tax rate deb...

Council approves budget; tax rate debate coming

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Cleveland City Council had a busy day Monday, meeting with Bradley County Commission members for a joint luncheon, then returning to the municipal building to approve the city's fiscal CLEVELAND FIRE CHIEF Ron Harrison, left, and Jeff Davis of the city's human resources department, displayed this sign at Monday's City Council meeting. The sign will be displayed at the new Tom Rowland Interchange near the new Spring Creek Industrial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Judge Gwin 1 hr Justsaying17 6
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 18 hr Justiceiscoming17 17
Judge gwin 19 hr Justiceiscoming17 1
gabe thompson Wed prego 4
lacey reynolds Tue Adoption is beaut... 4
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER May 8 Facts 3
Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a... May 7 Shaman Jerry 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC