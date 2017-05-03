Congressman DesJarlais Votes Against ...

Congressman DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act , a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following statement on Wednesday: "With control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have an historic opportunity to enact conservative reforms, but surrendered to Democrats' shutdown threats, setting a bad precedent that reinforces the status quo. Just months ago, Americans rejected it in a sweeping election.

