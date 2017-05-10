Child sex 'predator' from Leamington ...

Child sex 'predator' from Leamington jailed for 15 years

Andrew Pykett, 38, from Warwickshire, who called himself English Daddy online, abused 10 victims from across the UK and one in the US, police said. He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of sexual activity with a child, seven counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming and other charges.

