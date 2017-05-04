Bob Kesling to be speaker for Holston Home benefit
Bob Kesling, director of broadcasting/play-by-play for Vol Network, will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, May 24, at a special luncheon for Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
