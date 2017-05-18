AWF Wrestling show at Signature Healt...

AWF Wrestling show at Signature Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

THE REAL NATURE BOY, Paul Lee, hams it up with the residents of Signature Healthcare of Cleveland following his loss to Lex Lee at Wednesday's AWF Wrestling show in the Signature courtyard. WRITHING IN PAIN, Lex Lee tries desperately to point out to the referee that The Real Nature Boy, Paul Lee, is using the ropes for added leverage illegally while administering the Figure-Four Leg Lock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12) Thu False Pastor 38
gabe thompson Wed I know where he id 7
News breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in... May 16 o see the light 3
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) May 15 Hartsvegas raised 29
John parker in his 50s May 15 Jimmy 3
stolen valor alert! lebanon, tennessee May 15 Omg 3
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) May 15 Adrift 19
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC