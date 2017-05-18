AWF Wrestling show at Signature Healthcare

THE REAL NATURE BOY, Paul Lee, hams it up with the residents of Signature Healthcare of Cleveland following his loss to Lex Lee at Wednesday's AWF Wrestling show in the Signature courtyard. WRITHING IN PAIN, Lex Lee tries desperately to point out to the referee that The Real Nature Boy, Paul Lee, is using the ropes for added leverage illegally while administering the Figure-Four Leg Lock.

