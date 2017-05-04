Amazing Grace Christian Foundation plans bowling fundraiser Saturday
Amazing Grace Christian Foundation has scheduled a fundraiser for noon Saturday at Leisure Time Bowling on Keith Street in Cleveland. It is an effort to generate funds or back-to-school supplies CLEVELAND'S GRACE ADEWUYA, founder of the Amazing Grace Christian Foundation, is shown with three young students in the Philippines after they had received some back to school supplies and a backpack.
