Alzheimer's educational program planned for June 6

The Alzheimer's Association, Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, and Brookdale of Cleveland are partnering to bring "Conversations About Dementia," an educational program The Alzheimer's Association, Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, and Brookdale of Cleveland are partnering to bring "Conversations About Dementia," an educational program for those who are caring for loved ones with dementia, to the Bradley County area. The program will be held Tuesday, June 6, from 2 until 7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 4001 Georgetown Road in Cleveland.

