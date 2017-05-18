Airport Authority recognizes volunteer Bill Dethero

Cleveland Airport Authority members on Friday received an update on the runway extension project at the Jetport, heard a report from Allen Howell of the Jetport's management firm Contour CLEVELAND NATIVE Bill Dethero, right, was honored for his volunteer work with Angel Flight by the Jetport staff and the Airport Authority on Friday, with a presentation of a limited print by artist Sam Lyons. Jetport Manager Mark Fidler describes artwork to members, clockwise, Lynn DeVault, Lou Patten , Verrill Norwood, and Robbie Garrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.