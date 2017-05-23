23 graduate from Youth Leadership class

23 graduate from Youth Leadership class

Twenty-three promising future leaders representing Bradley Central, Cleveland and Walker Valley High Schools and Tennessee Christian Preparatory School recently graduated from the 15th Cleveland/Bradley Youth Leadership Class of 2016-17 members representing Bradley Central, Cleveland and Walker Valley high schools and Tennessee Christian Preparatory School gathered recently. Following graduation exercises, Youth Leadership graduate Brandon Akiona, Walker Valley High School, spoke to the Chamber of Commerce board of directors with a twofold purpose: to share the value of the program from a student perspective and to give board members a greater awareness of the purpose of this workforce development initiative.

