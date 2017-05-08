1 Candidate Drops Out Of County School Superintendent Race
One candidate has withdrawn his name for superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. Alan Coverstone had been set to be interviewed this evening by the County School Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gabe thompson
|8 hr
|prego
|1
|lacey reynolds
|18 hr
|But
|3
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|19 hr
|Facts
|3
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|exactly
|828
|How does sex feel? good or bad? (Jul '10)
|May 4
|Cutie Pie
|66
|Luanne Winn
|May 4
|blankspace70
|4
|Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15)
|May 3
|Growtfup
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC