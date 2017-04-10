Unity Center Teacher Tea honors students

Over 125 teachers, principals and administrators from the Cleveland and Bradley County school systems enjoyed scones with lemon curd and Devonshire cream, homemade cookies, savory biscuits, a SEVERAL FIFTH-GRADERS spoke to the group attending Tuesday's Teacher Tea at the Unity Center. The annual event coincides with the Dress for Success program at the center, and each of the students were neatly dressed and well-spoken when they told others about themselves and their future plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.