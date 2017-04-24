TMVC closes Watson complaint with war...

TMVC closes Watson complaint with warning

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission has closed its case against Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson with a letter of warning. "Although this letter of warning does not constitute formal disciplinary action, a copy of the same will be placed in your file maintained in the program's office and may be considered should any future action arise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John parker in his 50s Tue Friend 2
News Carolyn Melinda Hembree Tue TONIA Hembree 1
Julia Adams DVM arrested Apr 23 Wondering 2
Looking for a girl Apr 23 King Ad-Rock 3
Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia? Apr 21 Nemesis 1
Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12) Apr 20 Concerned 2
Anyone know Cole Goodall? Apr 20 Concerned citizen 7
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC