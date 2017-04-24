Tennessee legislators give nod to gas tax hike

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Monday night to concur with the state Senate and give the final approval to Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation infrastructure act. One of the major projects, and the one which all of the county's state legislators cited as a primary reason for supporting the bill, is Highway 60. The project is currently listed as a "backlog" project, meaning TDOT has "already begun, invested in and is committed to finishing" the nearly 3-mile stretch of road extending from Georgetown Road NW from the four-lane north of I-75 to SR-306.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.