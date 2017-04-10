Septic tank permit issues resolved: D...

Septic tank permit issues resolved: Davis

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis told the County commissioners during their Monday work session it appears the problems with acquiring septic tank permits have ended. Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis told the County commissioners during their Monday work session it appears the problems with acquiring septic tank permits have ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Support: COMMERCIAL Civil Debt 7 hr MagnaCarta61 1
delivery in Lebanon? 13 hr junior 1
Chassity Harrell back in jail. Mon Guest 2
Anyone know Cole Goodall? Mon Cole Goodall 2
Kenyatta manier drug charges Sun ittybitty 4
motorcycle wreck on burdock st Sun dgj455 1
jay holland Apr 9 noittobetrue 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC