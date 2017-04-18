Senior citizen advisory group launching work
The first ever meeting of the new Cleveland Senior Citizen Advisory Committee Wednesday was an invigorating session of discussion related to a number of issues of concern for residents of all The first ever meeting of the new Cleveland Senior Citizen Advisory Committee Wednesday was an invigorating session of discussion related to a number of issues of concern for residents of all ages. Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland coordinated the meeting, enhancing the dialogue with his expertise on city and state government, and how it relates to seniors.
