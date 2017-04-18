Rue21 to close Cleveland store at Bra...

Rue21 to close Cleveland store at Bradley Mall

The teen and young adult-focused clothing store Rue21 has announced it will close nearly 400 stores nationwide, including the one here, leaving more than 700 stores in 48 states. The company said in a statement that "as part of our ongoing business transformation into a more cost efficient operator, we are closing unprofitable stores across our fleet in order to focus on our many hundreds of highly profitable locations.

