Retired BCSO deputy Kester Calfee dies

Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Retired Deputy Kester Calfee was lovingly referred to as "Ole' Kester" by his co-workers, and those who worked with him in the Judicial Services Division. Calfee served at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years as a full-time deputy, but that doesn't represent the many years he volunteered with the agency.

