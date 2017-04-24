Relay like a Rockstar' draws a great ...

Relay like a Rockstar' draws a great crowd

Cancer survivors, both young and old, and caregivers for those who are surviving the disease, were the first to participate in Saturday's Relay for Life at the Bradley County Courthouse ONEa SOFa STHEa SHIGHLIGHTS of the annual Relay for Life is the Survivors lap, which was after opening ceremonies including a welcome by Mayor Tom Rowland. It and the Children's Survivors lap, which is new this year, allow those in attendance to show their appreciation for the battle these men, women and children have fought against cancer.

