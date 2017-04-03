Raffaele Mirabelli is named Hardwick technical designer
Hardwick Clothes, America's oldest tailor-made clothing manufacturer, has named Raffaele "Ralph" Mirabelli as the company's new technical designer. RAFFAELE "RALPH" MIRABELLI, who has dedicated his life to the design and manufacturing of quality clothing around the world, has been named new technical designer at Hardwick Clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenyatta manier drug charges
|17 hr
|ittybitty
|4
|motorcycle wreck on burdock st
|20 hr
|dgj455
|1
|jay holland
|Sun
|noittobetrue
|4
|Erin Smith (Dec '15)
|Sat
|HellYeah
|6
|24-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman Was Last Seen Goi...
|Sat
|About time
|1
|Nelly hires Lowery to battle drug charges (Apr '15)
|Apr 7
|Just saying
|12
|Slammin and Jammin
|Apr 5
|Omg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC