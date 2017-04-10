Pearl Harbor survivor George Allen turns 95 during a busy weekend of celebrations
There have been a number of efforts recently to collect memories of World War II veterans, after years of limited documentation from both the European and Pacific theaters. BRADLEY COUNTY'S only living Pearl Harbor survivor, George Allen, prepares to cut his 95th birthday cake Sunday, at Cleveland's American Legion Post 81. The celebration was for his family and a few friends.
