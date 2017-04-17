Mysterious downtown dome - the former "Space Theater" - faces demolition
The giant concrete dome just a few blocks from Cleveland City Hall that passers-by have gawked at for more than 40 years could be demolished soon. Once known as the "Space Theater," the sphere at 1440 Lakeside Avenue housed a planetarium the Cleveland school district, built in 1975, to teach students about space and the stars.
