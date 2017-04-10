"Most Unique Tree" contest

Dan Hartman, urban forester for the city of Cleveland, spoke to the Rotary Club of Cleveland on Tuesday about the many varieties of trees which have led to the city being named a "Tree City USA" Dan Hartman, urban forester for the city of Cleveland, spoke to the Rotary Club of Cleveland on Tuesday about the many varieties of trees which have led to the city being named a "Tree City USA" for 25 straight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.