More than 100 killed in Syria blast, say White Helmets
"We do understand that the casualties go into the dozens... among them women and children and some of the rebel fighters that were there to secure that convoy". The government and rebels disagreed over the number of gunmen to be evacuated, leaving the buses stuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|16 hr
|Survivor
|2
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|16 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|6
|Posey clan (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Yep
|4
|Shelby Long (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Motivated
|4
|28 year old woman named April (May '09)
|18 hr
|Trouble
|7
|Wanting 2 know
|18 hr
|Yep
|2
|Possums
|18 hr
|Roister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC