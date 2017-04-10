Mayor Tom Rowland Interchange To Be D...

Mayor Tom Rowland Interchange To Be Dedicated May 5

42 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the new interchange in Cleveland on APD 40 will be officially opened with a dedication ceremony on Friday, May 5. The interchange, which will open up a large industrial park and a 200 acre commercial area, will be named the Mayor Tom Rowland Interchange.

