Mayor Tom Rowland Interchange To Be Dedicated May 5
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the new interchange in Cleveland on APD 40 will be officially opened with a dedication ceremony on Friday, May 5. The interchange, which will open up a large industrial park and a 200 acre commercial area, will be named the Mayor Tom Rowland Interchange.
