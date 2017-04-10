Marino saves the day for Blue Raiders...

Marino saves the day for Blue Raiders in district soccer win

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

McMinn County tied the score at 1-1 with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, and it took last-minute heroics from Tommy Marino CHS senior midfielder Will Estes heads the ball against McMinn County in the first half Wednesday, at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. McMinn County tied the score at 1-1 with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, and it took last-minute heroics from Tommy Marino to break the tie and help the Raiders perfect in District 5-AAA with a 2-1 win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luanne Winn 3 hr Curious 3
Church of God Internatural Office covers up rape 6 hr Survivor 2
Warning: Tennova hospital 16 hr ANONYMOUS 2
Possums 19 hr DAVEO 1
Michelle mckerchie Thu Aleciap06 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Apr 4 divinenews 826
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mar 27 Bed Bug Blues 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC