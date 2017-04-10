Marino saves the day for Blue Raiders in district soccer win
McMinn County tied the score at 1-1 with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, and it took last-minute heroics from Tommy Marino CHS senior midfielder Will Estes heads the ball against McMinn County in the first half Wednesday, at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. McMinn County tied the score at 1-1 with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, and it took last-minute heroics from Tommy Marino to break the tie and help the Raiders perfect in District 5-AAA with a 2-1 win.
