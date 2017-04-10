MainStreet Cruise-in returns for 16th...

MainStreet Cruise-in returns for 16th season on April 22

9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The MainStreet Cruise-In opens its 16th season on Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. in historic downtown Cleveland around the Courthouse Square. Join classic car enthusiasts and see restored cars

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

