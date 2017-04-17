Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mou...

Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Fire officials confirmed lightning had struck the eaves at the corner of the home and blew off the soffit and the interior sheetrock in an upstairs bedroom.

Cleveland, TN

