Lenoir City man jailed on assault cha...

Lenoir City man jailed on assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Loudon County News

A Lenoir City man is facing a assault charges after he attempted to pick up a child for an Easter service. Responding to a call on Strange Road, Loudon County Sheriff's Office Deputies Charles Huskin and Mark Tinnel talked with David Aaron Gooch, 35, and a man and woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John parker in his 50s 4 hr Friend 2
News Carolyn Melinda Hembree 11 hr TONIA Hembree 1
Julia Adams DVM arrested Apr 23 Wondering 2
Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14) Apr 19 Ga_SwampGirl2017 5
Melisha Gibson (Mar '10) Apr 19 Melisha Shaffer 56
A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University Apr 17 Survivor 2
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Apr 17 ANONYMOUS 6
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC