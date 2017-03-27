Legacy Village Of Cleveland Set To Op...

Legacy Village Of Cleveland Set To Open In Summer 2018

Legacy Senior Living, Cleveland-based management company operating senior living communities throughout the Southeast, announced the upcoming construction of Legacy Village of Cleveland, a new assisted living and memory care facility to be located at 2255 Candies Lane.

