Lee's Rymer Scholars honored
On Thursday, Lee University awarded nine incoming freshmen the 2017 Rymer Scholarship. Three Gold Scholars, three Silver Scholars and three Bronze Scholars were presented the awards at the annual Following Thursday's banquet, the 2017 Lee University Rymer Scholars are, from left, Samantha Kate Eason, John Hixon, Morgan Mantooth, Alexandra Squires, Vivian Baker, Blaire Terrell, Sarah Beavers, Sydney Morgan and Andrea Wilhelm.
