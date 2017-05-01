Lee's Rymer Scholars honored

Lee's Rymer Scholars honored

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

On Thursday, Lee University awarded nine incoming freshmen the 2017 Rymer Scholarship. Three Gold Scholars, three Silver Scholars and three Bronze Scholars were presented the awards at the annual Following Thursday's banquet, the 2017 Lee University Rymer Scholars are, from left, Samantha Kate Eason, John Hixon, Morgan Mantooth, Alexandra Squires, Vivian Baker, Blaire Terrell, Sarah Beavers, Sydney Morgan and Andrea Wilhelm.

