Lee to host senior art showcase
From April 25 through May 4, Lee University will host a senior art showcase for Lee art majors to display their original bodies of work focusing on a theme of their choice. Lee senior art major Justin Sigel works on his showcase piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julia Adams DVM arrested
|Sun
|Wondering
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Sun
|King Ad-Rock
|3
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Apr 21
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Apr 20
|Concerned
|2
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Apr 20
|Concerned citizen
|7
|Silverados/ lol (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|UTfan4ever
|14
|Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC