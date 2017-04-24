Lee to host senior art showcase

Lee to host senior art showcase

Sunday

From April 25 through May 4, Lee University will host a senior art showcase for Lee art majors to display their original bodies of work focusing on a theme of their choice. Lee senior art major Justin Sigel works on his showcase piece.

