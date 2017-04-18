Judge appoints PDO in Ricky Stevison ...

Judge appoints PDO in Ricky Stevison case

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

First he was charged, then those charges were dropped. The Bradley County grand jury then indicted him, and now Ricky Jan Stevison will appear in court represented by the Public Defender's First he was charged, then those charges were dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University Mon Survivor 2
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mon ANONYMOUS 6
Posey clan (Oct '15) Mon Yep 4
Shelby Long (Jul '16) Mon Motivated 4
28 year old woman named April (May '09) Mon Trouble 7
Wanting 2 know Mon Yep 2
Possums Mon Roister 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC