Jerry Gale Falls
He was an employee at Bendix and a long time employee at Davis Painting until becoming permanently disabled. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, repairing cars and telling stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|delivery in Lebanon?
|3 hr
|junior
|1
|Chassity Harrell back in jail.
|17 hr
|Guest
|2
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|21 hr
|Cole Goodall
|2
|Kenyatta manier drug charges
|Sun
|ittybitty
|4
|motorcycle wreck on burdock st
|Sun
|dgj455
|1
|jay holland
|Sun
|noittobetrue
|4
|Erin Smith (Dec '15)
|Apr 8
|HellYeah
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC