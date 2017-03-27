Jake Hill named Firefighter of the Year at CFD
Those were among the comments from Cleveland Fire Department Chief Ron Harrison Thursday evening, at the department's annual awards ceremony. At the a THEa SFIREFIGHTERa Sof the Year honors went to Firefighter Jake Hill, left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|Fri
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Fri
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Thu
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|Mar 30
|simple
|10
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Mar 29
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Don Trumpster
|45
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC