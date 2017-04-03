It's All About the Green
Cleveland State Community College hosted its 9th annual It's All About the Green environmental awareness celebration on Saturday. The celebration featured food, presentations, entertainment and various vendors from the Cleveland community discussing the importance and benefits of "going green."
