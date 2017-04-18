Interagency Council hears updates on ...

Interagency Council hears updates on work of LAET

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Among all of the services that Legal Aid of East Tennessee's Cleveland office provides, Orders of Protection for victims of domestic violence and landlord tenant evictions remain popular services Among all of the services that Legal Aid of East Tennessee's Cleveland office provides, Orders of Protection for victims of domestic violence and landlord tenant evictions remain popular services utilized by their clients. "The court system isn't really set up for those who don't have an attorney," LAET attorney Shahen Salili stated at Monday's Interagency Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14) 11 hr Ga_SwampGirl2017 5
News Former Wayne County Police Officer Arrested, Ch... 15 hr -notshocked 1
Melisha Gibson (Mar '10) 23 hr Melisha Shaffer 56
A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University Mon Survivor 2
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mon ANONYMOUS 6
Posey clan (Oct '15) Apr 17 Yep 4
Shelby Long (Jul '16) Apr 17 Motivated 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC