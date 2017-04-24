Hughes goes on trial Monday in Worth murder
Two weeks have been set aside for the trial of Jody Hughes of Cleveland, who is accused of killing Tyler Worth in 2015. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial of Jody Hughes of Cleveland, who is accused of killing Tyler Worth in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tims cheating wife (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Larryg54
|27
|Cameron Bush
|Fri
|Aryan brotherhood...
|1
|Possums
|Thu
|Dean_Gullberry
|3
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|20
|John parker in his 50s
|Apr 25
|Friend
|2
|Carolyn Melinda Hembree
|Apr 25
|TONIA Hembree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC