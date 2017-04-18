Fivas updates Kiwanians on city's plans for priorities, improvements
The theme of the presentation of City Manager Joe Fivas to the Cleveland Kiwanis Club Thursday, at the downtown Elks' Lodge, was about priorities and ideas for improvements to offset the The theme of the presentation of City Manager Joe Fivas to the Cleveland Kiwanis Club Thursday, at the downtown Elks' Lodge, was about priorities and ideas for improvements to offset the downsides of growth and progress. Fivas, who came on board with the city last August, opened his talk with the comment, "It's a delight to be in Cleveland."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|6 hr
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Thu
|SMH
|2
|Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|5
|Melisha Gibson (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Melisha Shaffer
|56
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|Apr 17
|Survivor
|2
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Apr 17
|ANONYMOUS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC