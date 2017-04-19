Dr. DeArmond is president-elect of Academy of Operative Dentistry
Dr. Eben DeArmond Jr., M.D., of Cleveland was elected president-elect of the Academy of Operative Dentistry during the Academy's 46th Annual Meeting held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Ill., Dr. Eben DeArmond, right, is shown with current president of the Academy of Operative Dentistry, Dr. Bruce Small of Lawrenceville, N.J. Dr. Eben DeArmond Jr., M.D., of Cleveland was elected president-elect of the Academy of Operative Dentistry during the Academy's 46th Annual Meeting held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Ill., recently. Dr. DeArmond has been a member of the AOD since 1988 and has previously served on the Council of the Academy and most recently as vice president in charge of the table clinic presentations for the 2017 meeting.
