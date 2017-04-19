Dr. DeArmond is president-elect of Ac...

Dr. DeArmond is president-elect of Academy of Operative Dentistry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Dr. Eben DeArmond Jr., M.D., of Cleveland was elected president-elect of the Academy of Operative Dentistry during the Academy's 46th Annual Meeting held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Ill., Dr. Eben DeArmond, right, is shown with current president of the Academy of Operative Dentistry, Dr. Bruce Small of Lawrenceville, N.J. Dr. Eben DeArmond Jr., M.D., of Cleveland was elected president-elect of the Academy of Operative Dentistry during the Academy's 46th Annual Meeting held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Ill., recently. Dr. DeArmond has been a member of the AOD since 1988 and has previously served on the Council of the Academy and most recently as vice president in charge of the table clinic presentations for the 2017 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slammin and Jammin 16 hr Omg 2
News Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08) Mar 31 livingInFloridafo... 191
Anyone know Cole Goodall? Mar 31 Concerned citizen 1
Sheila Brown Mar 30 Yes I Would 3
Shooting Mar 30 simple 10
Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15) Mar 29 1caringmother 15
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mar 27 Bed Bug Blues 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC