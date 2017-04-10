Dora Marie Gash
She was employed by TVA for several years and moved to Cleveland in 1980, where she was employed at the Department of Human Services. Survivors include a son, Randall Gash; parents, Bishop G.C. and Louella Hill; sisters: Elsie Walters, Tanya Hill and Cecilia Dunn; brothers: Bishop G.R. Hill and J. Eric Hill; and two stepgrandchildren.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luanne Winn
|8 hr
|Curious
|3
|Church of God Internatural Office covers up rape
|10 hr
|Survivor
|2
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|20 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|Possums
|Thu
|DAVEO
|1
|Michelle mckerchie
|Thu
|Aleciap06
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
