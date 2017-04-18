Cynthia Rowland Grant
She was a 1975 graduate of Cleveland High School and received her nursing degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a member of First Centenary United Methodist Church and was employed with Women's East for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Fri
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Apr 20
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Apr 20
|SMH
|2
|Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|5
|Melisha Gibson (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Melisha Shaffer
|56
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|Apr 17
|Survivor
|2
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Apr 17
|ANONYMOUS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC