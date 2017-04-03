CSCC hosts safety, job training

Participants of The Refuge receive safety training and job skills through a workforce development program hosted by Cleveland State Community College Participants of The Refuge receive safety training and job skills through a workforce development program hosted by Cleveland State Community College Program participants of The Refuge recently got some needed job training, thanks to Waupaca Foundry. Gordon Michaud, maintenance department training coordinator at Waupaca, volunteered his time to teach OSHA 10 classes to program participants through partnership with OneSource Workforce Development of Cleveland State Community College.

