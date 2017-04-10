Cross appears on bench at Easter season

Barbara Gilbert is known by many as "the Cross Lady," for the 20,000 or so small white crosses she has produced that are seen not only in Cleveland, but around the country and even in some BARBARA AND JOE GILBERT recently were amazed to find the imprint of a cross in a bench that was a part of this past December's nativity scene on the Greenway. Barbara has developed and distributed small white crosses all across the country, so she said they saw the bench cross as a good sign.

