Court date set in $3M suit by Allan W...

Court date set in $3M suit by Allan White family

3 hrs ago

The $3 million lawsuit brought against the county, Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson and BCSO Deputy Tiffany Oakley by the family of Allan White now has a date for trial. The $3 million lawsuit brought against the county, Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson and BCSO Deputy Tiffany Oakley by the family of Allan White now has a date for trial.

