Congrats to ... Shelley Johnson
Shelley Johnson, a team member at Legacy Village of Jacksonville assisted living and memory care facility, was recently voted the first annual company-wide "Legacy Champion" by its Cleveland, Tenn., based management company, Legacy Senior Living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luanne Winn
|Fri
|Curious
|3
|Church of God Internatural Office covers up rape
|Fri
|Survivor
|2
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Thu
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|Possums
|Apr 13
|DAVEO
|1
|Michelle mckerchie
|Apr 13
|Aleciap06
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC