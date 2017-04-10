Congrats to ... Shelley Johnson

Congrats to ... Shelley Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Anniston Star

Shelley Johnson, a team member at Legacy Village of Jacksonville assisted living and memory care facility, was recently voted the first annual company-wide "Legacy Champion" by its Cleveland, Tenn., based management company, Legacy Senior Living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luanne Winn Fri Curious 3
Church of God Internatural Office covers up rape Fri Survivor 2
Warning: Tennova hospital Thu ANONYMOUS 2
Possums Apr 13 DAVEO 1
Michelle mckerchie Apr 13 Aleciap06 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Apr 4 divinenews 826
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mar 27 Bed Bug Blues 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC