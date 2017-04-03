Cleveland Recycles 5K Run, 1-Mile Walk planned

The city of Cleveland will be holding its third annual Cleveland Recycles 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, May 27. The city of Cleveland will be holding its third annual Cleveland Recycles 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, May 27. The goal of the annual event is to educate the general public about the benefits of recycling and reducing litter in the community. This year, the selected course will take participants to downtown Cleveland and offer a scenic route through the heart of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.