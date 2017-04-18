Cleveland Pops concert to feature music from blockbuster movies

The Cleveland Pops band , under the direction of conductor and director Sarah Pearson, will perform its fourth concert of the current season on April 30, starting at 3 Cleveland Pops Band will be giving a concert April 30 at 3 p.m. at the George R. Johnson Cultural Center. The Cleveland Pops band , under the direction of conductor and director Sarah Pearson, will perform its fourth concert of the current season on April 30, starting at 3 p.m. Pearson invites the public to "Come and hear an awesome selection of music from blockbuster movies - including a number of favorite Disney tunes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.