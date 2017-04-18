Cleveland Pops concert to feature music from blockbuster movies
The Cleveland Pops band , under the direction of conductor and director Sarah Pearson, will perform its fourth concert of the current season on April 30, starting at 3 Cleveland Pops Band will be giving a concert April 30 at 3 p.m. at the George R. Johnson Cultural Center. The Cleveland Pops band , under the direction of conductor and director Sarah Pearson, will perform its fourth concert of the current season on April 30, starting at 3 p.m. Pearson invites the public to "Come and hear an awesome selection of music from blockbuster movies - including a number of favorite Disney tunes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Fri
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Apr 20
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Apr 20
|SMH
|2
|Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|5
|Melisha Gibson (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Melisha Shaffer
|56
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|Apr 17
|Survivor
|2
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Apr 17
|ANONYMOUS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC