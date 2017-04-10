Cleveland Fire Department To Hold Flag Retirement Ceremony On Saturday
The Cleveland Fire Department Honor Guard will hold its second American Flag Retirement Ceremony on at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2598, at 3370 N. Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN 37311.
