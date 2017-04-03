City Expected to Thrive

City Expected to Thrive

The city of Cleveland has jumped to the top of another national economic chart, this time with the projection it will be one of the nation's most successful midsized municipalities THIS IS A PHOTO published in this week's Kiplinger Newsletter featuring 11 communities across the nation which are expected to thrive in 2017, including Cleveland. The aerial view is of downtown Cleveland's courthouse square, with the pavilion at the left, and the famed Craigmiles Opera House at right.

