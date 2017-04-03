City Expected to Thrive
The city of Cleveland has jumped to the top of another national economic chart, this time with the projection it will be one of the nation's most successful midsized municipalities THIS IS A PHOTO published in this week's Kiplinger Newsletter featuring 11 communities across the nation which are expected to thrive in 2017, including Cleveland. The aerial view is of downtown Cleveland's courthouse square, with the pavilion at the left, and the famed Craigmiles Opera House at right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jay holland
|1 min
|omg
|1
|Nelly hires Lowery to battle drug charges (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Just saying
|12
|Slammin and Jammin
|Wed
|Omg
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|Jimmy john
|Apr 3
|bad food
|1
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|Mar 31
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Mar 31
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC