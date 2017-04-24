Church Activities 4-28
Cedar Springs Baptist Church will have its fifth-Sunday singing on Sunday with 2x2 Quartet as the featured singers. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.; singing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will Cedar Springs Baptist Church will have its fifth-Sunday singing on Sunday with 2x2 Quartet as the featured singers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tims cheating wife (Aug '15)
|13 hr
|Larryg54
|27
|Cameron Bush
|Fri
|Aryan brotherhood...
|1
|Possums
|Thu
|Dean_Gullberry
|3
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|20
|John parker in his 50s
|Apr 25
|Friend
|2
|Carolyn Melinda Hembree
|Apr 25
|TONIA Hembree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC